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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on March 16, 2026

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St Jude 2026

Thirst trap o’clock!

"Run" Atlanta Premiere
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Zendaya fueling marriage rumors with playful ring reveal, Kandi finalizing her divorce with Todd Tucker, Meagan Good revealing she wants to have children with Jonathan Majors, Terrence Howard claiming he had a ‘chance’ to date Beyoncé, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after stunning at ESSENCE’s star-studded Black Women in Hollywood event in LA.

The glamorous affair brought together the biggest stars in Black Hollywood for a starry-eyed celebration of sisterhood, success, and style at the swanky Fairmont Century Plaza in La La Land.

Hosted by Marsai Martin, attendees and honorees included Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler with a well-deserved Luminary Spotlight for the women of Sinners—are using this year’s theme “Off Script” to take back ownership over the film and television industry. But, before the show began, they all owned the blue carpet first.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey stunning along with Kelly Rowland and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Porsha Williams, Jayda Cheaves, India Love, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DV1KFIflE36/?hl=en&img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135 appeared first on Bossip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135 was originally published on bossip.com

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