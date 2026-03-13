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Hidden Valley Hiring “Ranch-bassadors” to Travel Europe

Hidden Valley Ranch-bassadors Europe job offers a paid opportunity to travel Europe for eight weeks while creating social media content featuring ranch and local dishes.

Published on March 13, 2026

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Hidden Valley Hiring “Ranch-bassadors” to Travel Europe

Hidden Valley Ranch-bassadors Europe job is giving ranch lovers a chance to turn their summer into a paid travel adventure.

The brand behind one of America’s favorite dressings is looking for two teams of two people to travel across Europe for eight weeks during the summer of 2026.

The mission is simple. Taste local dishes and show the world how ranch dressing pairs with them.

The Hidden Valley Ranch-bassadors Europe job was created as part of the celebration leading up to America’s 250th birthday, blending food, travel, and social media storytelling.

What the Job Includes

Selected Ranch-bassadors will:

• Travel across Europe for eight weeks
• Work about 40 hours per week
• Create four short-form videos and one long-form video weekly
• Share their ranch-inspired food discoveries on social media

Hidden Valley will cover travel expenses and provide compensation, along with all the equipment needed to create content.

Possible Travel Routes

The company has mapped out two potential routes for the selected teams.

Northern Route

• London
• Ireland
• Iceland
• France
• Germany
• Switzerland
• Sweden

Southern Route

• London
• Spain
• Portugal
• Italy
• Croatia
• Greece

How to Apply

The Hidden Valley Ranch-bassadors Europe job is open to anyone ready to mix travel, creativity, and food content.

Applications open March 31, and interested applicants can sign up at here.

For content creators, food lovers, or anyone dreaming of a summer abroad, this opportunity could turn ranch dressing into a passport to Europe.

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