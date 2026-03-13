Source: Solaiman Fazel / Courtesy of CBS

Janet Jackson Reportedly Upset Over Michael Jackson Biopic

Janet Jackson reaction to Michael biopic is making headlines after reports surfaced about a tense moment following a private screening of the upcoming Michael Jackson film.

According to reports, Janet attended a screening of the new biopic “Michael” in Los Angeles. While some members of the Jackson family praised the film, Janet reportedly walked away from the experience with a very different opinion.

Sources say Janet was critical of the movie after the screening ended.

Meanwhile, her brother Jermaine Jackson reportedly applauded loudly, showing strong support for the project. Janet’s boyfriend was also said to have cheered and declared, “Now that’s a movie,” as the film wrapped.

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The Janet Jackson reaction to Michael biopic is especially notable because the singer had no involvement in the project.

Despite the film being backed by the Jackson family estate, Janet reportedly declined an invitation to participate in the production.

Controversy Surrounding the Film

The biopic has already sparked conversation beyond the Jackson family.

Critics and filmmakers have raised concerns about how Michael Jackson’s life is portrayed in the film.

The director of the documentary “Finding Neverland” recently called the movie “a complete whitewash” of the late singer’s life and controversies.

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has also reportedly voiced criticism, calling the script “dishonest” and saying it contains inaccuracies about her father’s story.

A Film That Will Spark Conversation

The Janet Jackson reaction to Michael biopic adds another layer of intrigue as fans prepare for the movie’s theatrical release.

With strong emotions from family members and ongoing public debate, the film is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about music biopics in recent years.

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