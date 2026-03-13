Source: Marc Fong / other

John Legend Announces “Night of Songs & Stories” Tour

John Legend Night of Songs and Stories tour is officially on the calendar. This gives fans a chance to experience the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer in a more intimate setting.

Legend recently announced “An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs & Stories Tour.” The special concert series will feature live performances of his biggest hits. Additionally, audiences will hear personal stories about the inspiration behind the music.

The tour kicks off March 18 in Clearwater, Florida and will travel across the country. It wraps up May 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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The John Legend Night of Songs and Stories tour will make stops in 21 cities across the United States.

Some of the confirmed tour stops include:

• Orlando, FL

• Fort Myers, FL

• Birmingham, AL

• Charleston, SC

• Akron, OH

• Louisville, KY

• Buffalo, NY

• Providence, RI

• Syracuse, NY

• Hershey, PV

Additional cities on the schedule include Portland, Wilkes-Barre, Schenectady, Greensboro, and Newark, bringing the award-winning artist to several major markets.

Fans can expect a night filled with music, storytelling, and unforgettable vocals. Legend plans to perform songs from throughout his career. He will share personal moments from the studio and the stage as well.

The goal of the tour is to create a more personal concert experience. In this way, the show allows audiences to connect with both the songs and the stories behind them.

The John Legend Night of Songs and Stories tour highlights the singer’s ability to blend soulful music with meaningful storytelling.

Tickets and additional tour details are available through Ticketmaster. There, fans can find the full list of dates and purchase seats for upcoming shows.

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