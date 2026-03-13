Source: Michael / General

Michael Jackson Biopic “Michael” Sets April Release With Early Screenings



Michael Jackson biopic Michael release date is officially set, and fans of the King of Pop will soon see his legendary story unfold in theaters.

The highly anticipated film “Michael” will hit theaters nationwide on April 24, bringing the life and legacy of Michael Jackson to the big screen.

For fans who cannot wait, early access screenings will take place April 22 in premium formats like IMAX and Dolby, designed to fully capture the music and stage presence that made Jackson a global icon.

A Powerful Cast Brings the Story to Life

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in the role of the King of Pop.

The cast also includes several powerhouse actors:

Nia Long

Colman Domingo

Miles Teller

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The production aims to give audiences an inside look at the artist behind the music while honoring the cultural impact of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

A Cinematic Experience for Fans

According to Lionsgate’s president of worldwide distribution, Kevin Grayson, the film is designed to be more than a traditional biopic.

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael release date is part of what the studio calls a cinematic event, allowing audiences to experience Jackson’s electrifying performances and timeless music in a theater setting.

Premium formats like IMAX and Dolby will enhance the sound and visuals, helping recreate the magic of Jackson’s unforgettable stage presence.

When Tickets Go on Sale

Fans eager to see the film early should mark their calendars.

Tickets for the April 22 early screenings go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

With anticipation already building, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael release date is shaping up to be one of the biggest music film events of the year.

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