Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Michael Jackson streams skyrocket after ‘Michael’ biopic opening weekend, up 95% in the US

Michael Jackson’s music saw a 95% increase in streams in the U.S. over the weekend following the release of the biopic “Michael,” which earned $97 million in its opening weekend. The Jackson 5 also experienced an 85% increase in streams. Jackson had eight songs on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global Chart, with “Billie Jean” leading at number 11. Despite negative reviews, “Michael” was a box office success, with Jackson’s streams on Shazam increasing by 140% last weekend. Source: https://www.courant.com/2026/04/28/music-michael-jackson