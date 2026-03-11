Source: 19 Crimes/Snoop Cali Rose / Snoop Dogg/Snoop Cali Rose

Snoop Dogg Honors 2Pac With “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” Wine

A Tribute to a Hip Hop Legend

Snoop Dogg 2Pac tribute wine is giving fans a unique way to celebrate the legacy of one of hip hop’s most unforgettable partnerships.

The West Coast icon has released a special California Red blend under his Cali By Snoop wine brand called “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” The name honors the legendary 1996 collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur, one of the most iconic moments in hip hop history.

Honoring a Friendship That Shaped Hip Hop

The wine release is more than a business move. It is a heartfelt tribute.

In a promotional video, Snoop reflects on his friendship with 2Pac and the impact the late rapper had on music and culture. At one point, Snoop pours out a glass of red wine in honor of his friend’s legacy.

The Snoop Dogg 2Pac tribute wine recognizes the bond the two artists shared during the peak of the West Coast rap era.

The Story Behind “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”

The song “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” appeared on Tupac’s 1996 album All Eyez on Me and became an instant hip hop classic.

The two artists also filmed the music video together, creating a moment that still resonates with fans decades later.

Sadly, Tupac Shakur was killed in September 1996 after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. His influence on music and culture remains powerful today.

A Legacy That Lives On

Industry partners, including Treasury Wine Estates executive John Wardley, praised the collaboration and its celebration of hip hop history.

The Snoop Dogg 2Pac tribute wine reminds fans that the music, the memories, and the brotherhood between two legends still live on.

