Father, 14-Year-Old Son Arrested After Child Shot While Playing Xbox in South Indy Home

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father and his teenage son have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing Xbox inside their south side home.

Demarcus M. Jackson, 50, was arrested Wednesday on a felony neglect of a dependent charge. Jackson’s son, identified as a 14-year-old, has also been booked into juvenile detention for dangerous possession of a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor.

The charges against the father and son stem from an accidental shooting investigation being conducted by Indy police. Court documents filed Thursday detail how Jackson’s 9-year-old son reportedly shot his 12-year-old brother in the leg while he was playing video games.

IMPD officers were called just after 12 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 3700 block of Fetlock Drive on report of a person shot. Upon arrival at the scene, a residential area near S. Rural Street and E. Hanna Avenue, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

The victim, identified as Jackson’s 12-year-old son, told officers that his 9-year-old brother had shot him while he was sitting in a wooden chair and playing Xbox. Police said the boy “suddenly realized” he had been shot in the leg and “appeared extremely upset by the incident.”

IEMS crews arrived on scene shortly after and took the boy to Riley Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police later said the victim was “awake and breathing” while receiving treatment.

While at the house, officers reportedly overheard Jackson speaking on the phone. The father could reportedly be heard saying, “I told [my 14-year-old son] to get rid of that firearm a week ago.”

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Court documents detail how, after getting off the phone, Jackson went downstairs into the living room and yelled at the 14-year-old about having a gun inside the house. Officers reportedly had to intervene and separate the father and son “to prevent the situation from escalating further.”

Investigators soon found a pistol inside the closet that the 12-year-old and 14-year-old shared. Police described the gun as a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and 21 live rounds of 9mm ammunition. They also reportedly found one spent 9mm shell casing in the bedroom.

Court documents say the 14-year-old was then placed under arrest and taken to juvenile holding on a preliminary charge of dangerous firearm possession. Jackson was also arrested and booked into Marion County Jail on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

Online court records show Jackson has an extensive history of arrests in Indy dating back to 2001, two of which resulted in convictions: dealing cocaine and driving without a license. All other charges were dismissed after being filed.

Father, 14-Year-Old Son Arrested After Child Shot While Playing Xbox in South Indy Home was originally published on wibc.com