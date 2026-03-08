Listen Live
Anderson .Paak Reflects on His Career and Influence

Anderson .Paak on Touring with Bruno Mars, Remembering Mac Miller, and his new film “K-Pops!”

Published on March 8, 2026

Anderson .Paak discusses his role as DJ Pee Wee on The Romantic Tour 2026 with Silk Sonic, reflects on the legacy of Mac Miller, and credits Dr. Dre for his career transformation. He also talks about directing his first film K-Pops! featuring his son Soul, and explores the intersection of Black American music and K-pop culture. Source: https://www.complex.com/v/complex-news/fc6uMc92

