Source: The Morning Hustle / ione Digital – REACH Media

Anderson .Paak on Touring with Bruno Mars, Remembering Mac Miller, and his new film “K-Pops!”

Anderson .Paak discusses his role as DJ Pee Wee on The Romantic Tour 2026 with Silk Sonic, reflects on the legacy of Mac Miller, and credits Dr. Dre for his career transformation. He also talks about directing his first film K-Pops! featuring his son Soul, and explores the intersection of Black American music and K-pop culture. Source: https://www.complex.com/v/complex-news/fc6uMc92