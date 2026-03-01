Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Entertainment

Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo Reflect on BAFTA Awards Moment

Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo Reflect on BAFTA Awards

While presenting the award for Outstanding Actress at the NAACP Image Awards, Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo took a moment to address the recent conversation surrounding the BAFTA Awards.

Published on February 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo Reflect on BAFTA Awards Moment While Presenting Outstanding Actress at NAACP Image Awards

It was a night centered on celebration, but it also made room for reflection.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Actress at the NAACP Image Awards, Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo took a moment to address the recent conversation surrounding the BAFTA Awards.

Before announcing the nominees, the two reflected on the broader dialogue about recognition and representation in global award spaces. Without dwelling on controversy, both emphasized the importance of creating and sustaining platforms that consistently uplift Black talent.

Coogler spoke about the power of community driven recognition, noting that institutions like the NAACP Image Awards have long celebrated performances that might otherwise be overlooked. Lindo echoed that sentiment, highlighting how vital it is for Black artists to be seen, affirmed, and honored in spaces built with intention.

Their words drew strong applause from the audience, setting the tone for the Outstanding Actress category, one of the most anticipated moments of the evening. The category showcased the depth, range, and brilliance of Black women across film and television, reinforcing exactly why these awards matter.

The exchange was brief but meaningful. In a room filled with creatives, executives, and cultural leaders, it served as a reminder that while global recognition is important, celebrating excellence within our own community remains powerful.

Stay locked in with WTLC for continued coverage, highlights, and cultural moments from the NAACP Image Awards.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

3 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
Music  |  JC

Busta Rhymes Shuts Down Disrespectful Heckler with Savage Response

2:15
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Kim Kardashian Worried Ray J’s Allegations Can Impact Her Legal Career

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close