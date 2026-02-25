Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Today we launch something sacred, Praise Indy’s Ashes to Victory 40 Days to Easter. From Ash Wednesday through Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, we are walking together through 40 intentional days of reflection, renewal, and spiritual strength.

Each week focuses on powerful themes like Surrender, Trust, Healing, Discipline, Sacrifice, and ultimately Victory, with devotionals, scripture, journal prompts, and prayer woven into our on air programming and digital platforms.

As part of this journey, we are creating a Prayer Wall where you can share what you are believing God for during these 40 days. Whether you are seeking healing, clarity, restoration, discipline, or a closer relationship with God, this is a space for you to be covered in prayer and community.

You will hear encouragement throughout the day on Praise Indy and see prayer submissions highlighted on air as we stand in faith together.

Ashes are not the end of your story. They are the beginning of something new.

Submit your prayer to the Ashes to Victory Prayer Wall below.

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall was originally published on praiseindy.com