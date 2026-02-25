57th NAACP Image Awards Special Awards 2026

Source: 57th NAACP Image Awards 2026 Honorees: Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky & More The culture takes center stage once again as the 57th NAACP Image Awards airs live Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS. Each year, the NAACP celebrates excellence in film, television, music, literature and community impact. This year’s Special Honorees reflect the power of artistry, activism and influence across generations.

Chairman's Award – Viola Davis One of the highest honors of the night, the Chairman's Award recognizes individuals who use their platform to drive meaningful change. Viola Davis continues to redefine excellence in Hollywood as an award winning actress, producer and advocate committed to telling authentic stories.

President’s Award – Colman Domingo Colman Domingo receives the President’s Award for his powerful contributions to film, television and theater. Known for dynamic performances and bold storytelling choices, Domingo represents the depth and versatility of Black creatives in entertainment.

Vanguard Award for Fashion – A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky is being honored for his global influence in fashion. Beyond music, he has reshaped how hip hop intersects with high fashion, culture and luxury branding, pushing boundaries and setting trends worldwide.

Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award – Jamal-Harrison Bryant Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant is recognized for his leadership and commitment to social justice. His advocacy work and community initiatives continue to impact conversations around equity, empowerment and faith based activism.