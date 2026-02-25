What Is Beyoncé’s Act III Going To Be?

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

As we all know, Beyoncé is the queen of creating moments, mystery, and surprise, not to mention her performing. The Queen doesn’t just release albums, she creates movements. Each chapter of her current trilogy has reshaped sound, fashion, and fan engagement. With Acts I & II completed, the Beyhive waits for Act III, but what is it? What is next for the Grammy Award-winning artist? Well… fans have plenty of conspiracies and theories.

TRENDING: Beyoncé Drops Custom Grillz For The ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’—And We Are Obsessed

In 2025, she killed the game with Cowboy Carter ‘Act II’, this was a national movement, fans dressed to the nines with their cowboy and western gear showing out in every city. In 2023, she gave us ‘ACT I’ with her Renaissance tour. Thiswas a Chrome & Disco-dominated theme throughout her first act. Fans were draped in silver and sequins, giving that futuristic and intergalactic look that was represented in the album. This was yet another movement and big moment for the Beehive.

TRENDING: Beyoncé’s Last Cowboy Carter Concert Brings Destiny’s Child Reunion, Jay-Z & Star-Studded Send-Off

The new topic surrounding Beyoncé is her final act, which is ACT III, but what is it? Well…. Fans seem to think shes giving us a rock album, but we know Beyonce, she likes to maintain the element of surprise, and if she thinks we think we know… She’ll switch it up fast.

TRENDING: Every Song Beyonce Performs At The Cowboy Carter Tour

HERE’S WHAT WE DO KNOW

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Last year, Beyoncé’s truck was broken into during her Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta. Everybody was devastated for the queen, but now, as time goes on, fans begin to speculate. Did Beyoncé stage the robbery? How did they come to that conclusion? Well, there’s a TikTok account called blackbettytv with all types of teasers and hints as to what’s coming next for Beyoncé. However, there’s no sure indication that this account belongs to Beyonce, but if you know the queen, then you know there’s a high possibility.

Now, based on that and a few of the other things Beyoncé has posted over the past few weeks, fans have created a lot oftheories and conspiracies. Some think that she’s going to perform with Bad Bunny at the World Cup since some of the games are taking place in the United States this year.

TRENDING: 2026 FIFA World Cup Dallas Schedule

Fans found support for that theory based on some photos she posted from the Super Bowl Sunday. The picture showed the original Puerto Rican flag with the light blue color on it, the same flag that Bad Bunny carried in his Super Bowl halftime performance, along with a burnt cigar, which has some meaning to the Puerto Rican community, but we’ll get into that.

TRENDING: Commercials From Super Bowl 60 That We Loved

Another fan theory is that we’re going to get a telephone part two. In 2010, Queen Bee dropped a single with the highly decorated Grammy artist, Lady Gaga. Fans absolutely loved this project from the songs to the visuals, so it’sunderstandable why this is a big deal.

Other Theories and conspiricies include, potentially dropping a physical album, When the she’ll announce & release the Act III album, as well as the tour, how Tina Turner’s project, Private Dancer could be a refrence to some of Beyoncé’simagery, is she theming something based off the chineese new year which is the fire horse, are we still in Act II based on her outfit at the Super Bowl and easter eggs that she dropped potentially relating to her songs on her Cowboy Carter album.

TRENDING: Super Bowl-Bound Benito: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Listening To Bad Bunny

Fans are also putting together ways they can start saving money now for tour tickets.

There have also been loose theories and concepts about something called ‘echoville’, which is allegedly some type ofcollab between Beyoncé and Jordan Peele.

The list goes on, but see for yourself all of the fan theories, symbolisms, and conspiracies behind Beyoncé and her trilogy.

Starting with BlackBettyTv