Source: ione Digital-Reach Media/Getty

Bruno Mars Misses Tying Mariah Carey’s Chart Record By One Space

Bruno Mars’ new single, “I Just Might,” debuted at No. 1 on several Billboard charts a week after its release. The track quickly rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking Mars’ first chart-topping launch. Despite missing the No. 1 spot on the Radio Songs chart by one space, Mars now holds the third-most No. 1 hits on the chart, with 10 leaders to his credit. Additionally, “I Just Might” claimed the top spot on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking Mars’ fourteenth career smash in that category. The single also reached new peaks on several other radio charts, including Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2026/02/23/bruno-mars-misses-tying-mariah-careys-chart-record-by-one-space