Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after an 89-mile chase that ended in Gibson County.

Published on February 17, 2026

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MONROE AND GIBSON COUNTIES — A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after an 89-mile chase that ended in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police tried to stop a pickup truck for speeding on I-69 near the 117 mile-marker after 9:45 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and kept speeding. Several times during the chase, troopers saw the driver and passenger throw a substance from inside the pickup.

State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks near the 39 mile-marker. As a result, at least two tires on the pickup were deflated. However, the driver kept driving until another trooper performed a Precision Immobilitation Technique, which caused the pickup to leave the road and stop.

Officers found some meth inside the truck as well.

Both 27-year-old Geonovan M. Bailey and 25-year-old Tiona E. Monie Sullivan, both from Evansville, were taken to the Monroe County Jail. They face charges, including:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of Meth (Level 6 Felony)
  • Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

