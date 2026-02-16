Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / rickey smiley

Barack Obama Calls Donald Trump Racist Video Part Of Political “Clown Show”

Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump for sharing a racist video depicting him and Michelle as apes, calling it part of a political “clown show.” In a podcast interview, Obama expressed concern over the lack of decorum and respect for the office in today’s political climate. The former president highlighted the troubling nature of such behavior and its potential impact on upcoming elections. Despite not mentioning Trump by name, Obama emphasized the importance of decency and kindness in American society. Trump initially blamed a White House staffer for the post, which was widely condemned as racist. Obama’s Presidential Center is set to open in Chicago in June, focusing on training young activists and community organizers. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/barack-obama-calls-donald-trump-racist-video-part-of-political-clown-show/