Entertainment

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

Published on February 1, 2026

Source:

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&B Grammy Wins This Year

The R&B categories delivered some of the most powerful moments of the night, led by Kehlani.


After more than a decade in the industry, Kehlani finally earned her first two Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.


Fans across social media celebrated the long awaited recognition, calling it a major milestone for one of R&B’s most consistent and emotionally impactful artists.

One of the biggest winners of the night was Leon Thomas, who walked away with two Grammy Awards

Leon won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie” and also claimed Best R&B Album for his project MUTT.

The double win marked a massive moment for the singer and producer, who has long been respected for blending classic soul with modern R&B production. Many fans are calling this Leon Thomas’ official breakout as a leading voice in today’s R&B scene.



The R&B celebration continued with Durand Bernarr, who took home a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album with his project Bloom.


Known for his powerhouse vocals and fearless creativity, Durand’s win highlighted the evolution of modern R&B and the growing appreciation for artists who push the genre forward while honoring its roots.



From Kehlani’s long awaited breakthrough to Leon Thomas’ album victory and Durand Bernarr’s progressive R&B win, this year’s Grammys proved the genre is thriving on every level.


106.7 WTLC will keep you locked in with more Grammy moments, artist wins, and everything happening in music and culture.


Which R&B Grammy win had you celebrating the most? 🎶🏆

Black History Month
