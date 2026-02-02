Source: VH1 / Viacom

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

Shaunie Henderson announced the end of Basketball Wives after 12 seasons and 15 years on the air. In an Instagram video, she shared the news, emphasizing growth and moving forward. Henderson thanked the network, production companies, and the women who shared their stories on the show. She is developing new projects and looks forward to the next season of leadership and creativity. Former cast member Draya Michele expressed interest in working with Henderson again. Source: https://people.com/shaunie-henderson-announces-the-end-of-basketball-wives-after-12-seasons-11896217