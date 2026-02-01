Listen Live
Reality TV

The Braxtons Go to Africa: A Family Journey

The Braxtons Take Bravo Africa by Storm

Published on January 31, 2026

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset
Source: Courtesy / We TV

Premiering on 1 February, “The Braxtons” on Bravo Africa (DStv 124) follows the rollercoaster journey of the famous family, sharing new love, success, and heartbreak. The series features never-before-seen private moments, including the devastating loss of sister Traci, as the Braxtons navigate life without her. Viewers will witness the family’s triumphs and challenges as they strive to heal together and find balance in their busy lives. The season will showcase Toni’s Las Vegas residency, Towanda’s business ventures and motherhood, Trina’s balancing act as a mother and entrepreneur, and Tamar’s expansion of her music and media empire. The raw and unfiltered series will also delve into Ms Evelyn’s search for a life partner, offering a glimpse into the family’s fun, hardships, and love lives. Source: https://www.showbizscope.co.za/toni-towanda-trina-tamar-and-ms-evelyn-braxton-are-coming-to-bravo-africa-in-new-series-the-braxtons

