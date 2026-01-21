Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

Source: Blythe Potter / Blythe Potter

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic Secretary of State candidate Blythe Potter is calling on primary opponent Beau Bayh to return a $25,000 campaign contribution from billionaire Marc Rowan, citing the donor’s deep ties to President Donald Trump and controversial new foreign policy roles.

Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo Global Management, was recently appointed to the executive board of the President’s Board of Peace. The newly formed advisory body is tasked with determining the future administration of the Gaza Strip, a move that has drawn criticism for lacking Palestinian representation. Rowan has also been identified as a major financial backer of Republican-aligned super PACs.

“Hoosiers deserve to know who candidates are really accountable to,” Potter said in a statement released Tuesday. “If Beau Bayh wants to run as a champion for Indiana voters, he should start by returning money from Trump-aligned billionaires who sit on pay-to-play advisory boards and bankroll the Republican agenda.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Potter campaign claims that the Rowan donation is part of a larger trend in Bayh’s fundraising that leans heavily on out-of-state and Republican-aligned interests. According to the latest campaign finance figures cited by Potter, Bayh’s donor list includes:

$310,000 from Republican-aligned donors

$140,000 from MAGA donors

$615,000 from out-of-state contributors

Potter, a U.S. Army veteran and small business owner from Bargersville, has positioned herself as a grassroots alternative in the race. She argues that the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees Indiana’s elections, should be free from the influence of “Washington, D.C. insiders.”

“This race is about whether Indiana’s elections serve everyday Hoosiers or Wall Street money,” Potter added. “You can’t claim to oppose Trump while taking money from Trump’s inner circle.”

The primary battle between Potter and Bayh comes as Democrats look to challenge Republican incumbent Diego Morales in 2026. While Bayh, the son of former Governor Evan Bayh, has seen significant fundraising success—reporting nearly $2 million raised as of early January—Potter is banking on a “people-powered” strategy focused on increasing voter participation and restoring ethics to the office.

Potter’s platform includes ending no-bid contracts and stopping last-minute voter purges, which she describes as “backroom deals” that disenfranchise legitimate voters.

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding was originally published on wibc.com