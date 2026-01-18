Source: EMINEM/RAG & BONE/ 50 CENT ACTION CHANNEL

Eminem and 50 Cent Could Crush Stand-Up, Says Josh Johnson

In a recent interview with XXL, Emmy-nominated Daily Show writer Josh Johnson discussed the close connection between comedy and hip hop, highlighting Eminem’s potential as a stand-up comic. Johnson praised Eminem’s timing and ability to deliver punchlines, noting that the rapper’s skills in crafting bars could translate well to the comedy stage. Johnson also mentioned 50 Cent as another rapper with a unique sense of humor that could work in stand-up. According to Johnson, both hip hop and comedy share common themes of personal expression and the ability to connect with audiences on a deep level, making Eminem’s transition to comedy a natural fit. Source: https://eminem.news/josh-johnson-top-5.html