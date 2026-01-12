Source: Anna Savina / Getty

This Indiana Diner Is Home to One of the Best Breakfasts Around

If you believe breakfast should be hearty, comforting, and served with a side of genuine Hoosier hospitality, there’s a small-town Indiana spot that deserves a place on your must-try list. Tucked away in Newburgh, this beloved diner has built a reputation for oversized pancakes, perfectly crispy hash browns, and omelets so big they could easily feed two—though you’ll probably want it all to yourself.

Nellie’s Restaurant delivers that classic diner experience where the coffee keeps flowing, the staff knows the regulars by name, and nobody’s rushing you out the door. It’s casual, welcoming, and consistently busy for a reason—so if you’re visiting during peak breakfast hours, a short wait is well worth it.