Tracee Ellis Ross Fox Entertainment Deal

Tracee Ellis Ross continues building power behind the camera. Recently, the actress and producer signed a first-look deal with Fox Entertainment Studios for scripted projects. Additionally, she secured an overall unscripted partnership through her Joy Mill Entertainment banner.

Notably, the Tracee Ellis Ross Fox deal signals a deeper commitment to culturally authentic storytelling. Through this partnership, Ross will work closely with Fox to create content that reflects real experiences and perspectives through her unique lens.

This move follows the success of her Roku Channel series Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, which recently earned a second season. In that project, Ross blended travel, self-discovery, and cultural curiosity in a way audiences embraced.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Fox Entertainment Studios has emphasized that the partnership centers on inspiration, representation, and thoughtful storytelling. Ross has consistently chosen projects that show depth, intention, and emotional honesty.

As a result, the Tracee Ellis Ross Fox deal expands her influence beyond acting. It places her firmly in the executive producer space, where creative decisions shape stories from the beginning.

Additionally, Joy Mill Entertainment continues growing as a creative hub focused on elevating underrepresented voices. Ross regularly uses her platform to spotlight narratives that resonate across generations.

Ultimately, this partnership positions Tracee Ellis Ross as a key creative force in television. At the same time, it reinforces Fox Entertainment Studios’ ongoing investment in diverse storytelling.

More projects under the Tracee Ellis Ross Fox deal are expected in the coming months.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Coco Jones Talks New Tour, New Music, Bel-Air & Doing It Her Way

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You Do

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your JOY List

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Burn Out to Bliss