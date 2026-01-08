Listen Live
Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More

Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More

After a stellar 2025, Indianapolis prepares for a massive 2026. See the full schedule of major sports events coming to a city near you.

Published on January 8, 2026

  • Indianapolis transformed into an event hub through strategic planning and world-class venues.
  • 2026 calendar features high-profile events like Final Four, Indy 500, NFL Combine that draw huge crowds.
  • Events bring economic and cultural vibrancy, showcasing Indianapolis's capacity to manage complex sports infrastructure.
Following a banner year in 2025, Indianapolis has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events.

The city demonstrated exceptional capacity for hosting diverse competitions, from professional leagues to collegiate championships, setting a high standard for hospitality and logistical execution.

As the calendar turns to 2026, the “Circle City” is not slowing down; instead, it is gearing up for another year of world-class athletic showcases.

The success of 2025 was not accidental.

It was the result of decades of strategic planning that transformed Indianapolis into a hub built specifically for large-scale events.

The city’s compact downtown, connected by skywalks and anchored by top-tier venues like Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, allows fans to navigate easily between hotels, restaurants, and arenas.

In 2025, the city hosted a series of high-profile events that brought significant economic impact and cultural vibrancy to the region.

Local businesses, from Black-owned restaurants on Indiana Avenue to downtown hotels, thrived on the influx of visitors.

The seamless execution of these events proved once again that Indianapolis is capable of managing the complex infrastructure required for national and international sports.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to elevate this legacy further. With a calendar featuring the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the historic Indianapolis 500, and the return of the NFL Scouting Combine, the city is prepared to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors.

These events are more than just games; they are community gatherings that celebrate competition, diversity, and excellence.

Take a look below at Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More.

February 23 – March 2: NFL Scouting Combine

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The NFL universe descends on Lucas Oil Stadium as top college prospects showcase their skills for professional scouts, coaches, and general managers.

This annual event remains a staple of the Indianapolis sports calendar.

March 2: WWE Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW
Source: WWE / Getty

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the drama and athleticism of the WWE, bringing global superstars to the city for a night of high-energy entertainment.

March 4–8: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Indiana v Michigan
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomes the best women’s teams from the Big Ten Conference.

As women’s basketball continues to surge in popularity, this tournament is expected to draw significant crowds.

March 8–10: Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Horizon League Championship - Oakland vs Milwaukee
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The action shifts to the Corteva Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where the Horizon League crowns its champions and determines automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.

March 18–21: NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championships

2025 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships
Source: Mollie Handkins / Getty

The IU Natatorium at IU Indianapolis, known as one of the fastest pools in the world, will host elite swimmers competing for national titles.

April: The Road to the Championship

April marks the climax of the college basketball season, with Indianapolis serving as the epicenter of the sport.

April 2 & 5: National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Semifinals and Championship

Indiana State v Seton Hall
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Hinkle Fieldhouse will host the semifinals, followed by the championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, showcasing top-tier programs battling for the historic NIT title.

April 3: College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

Marquette v Butler
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Hinkle Fieldhouse hosts this fan-favorite event, featuring the nation’s top shooters and high-flyers in a showcase of individual skill.

April 4 & 6: NCAA Men’s Final Four and National Championship

Baylor v Gonzaga
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The eyes of the sports world will turn to Lucas Oil Stadium for the conclusion of March Madness.

Hosting the Final Four is a prestigious honor that underscores Indianapolis’s elite status in the sports world.

April 5: NCAA DII & DIII Men’s Basketball National Championships

Kon Knueppel leads Wisconsin Lutheran to WIAA State Final
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

In a celebration of collegiate athletics across all levels, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the title games for both Division II and Division III men’s basketball on the same day.

Spring and Summer: Racing and Golf

As the weather warms, the focus shifts from the court to the track and the links.

May 9: Sonsio Grand Prix

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The month of May kicks off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Sonsio Grand Prix, setting the stage for the weeks of racing ahead.

May 24: 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This iconic event is a cultural touchstone, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans for a day of speed and tradition.

July: Big Ten Football Media Day

Big Ten Football Media Days
Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

Coaches and players from the expanded Big Ten conference gather to preview the upcoming college football season, bringing media attention from across the country.

July 26: Brickyard 400

AUTO: JUN 19 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NASCAR returns to the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for one of the most prestigious races on the Cup Series schedule.

August 20–23: LIV Golf Indianapolis

GOLF: AUG 17 LIV Golf Indianapolis
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Club at Chatham Hills will host LIV Golf, bringing many of the world’s top professional golfers to the area for this unique team-based competition.

Fall and Winter: Football Focus

The year concludes with major football events that celebrate both heritage and championships.

September 2–7: NHRA U.S. Nationals

AUTO: NOV 04 Ford Performance NHRA Nationals
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Known as “The Big Go,” this drag racing event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is the most prestigious drag race in the world.

September 26: Circle City Classic Football Game

NFL: JUN 10 Lucas Oil Stadium
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Lucas Oil Stadium hosts the Circle City Classic, a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This event is a cultural highlight, featuring not only the game but also the renowned battle of the bands, a parade, and community festivities.

December 5: Big Ten Football Championship Game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan vs Iowa
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The college football regular season culminates at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Big Ten champion is crowned, often with College Football Playoff implications on the line.

Indianapolis approaches 2026 with a proven playbook.

For residents and visitors alike, the 2026 schedule offers opportunities to witness history and participate in world-class experiences.

Whether it is the roar of the engines at the Speedway, the buzzer-beaters of the Final Four, or the pageantry of the Circle City Classic, Indianapolis is ready to deliver another magnificent year in sports.

