@CardiB

Cardi B Calls Out Trolls Attacking Her Relationship with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B addresses fan criticism of her relationship with boyfriend Stefon Diggs in a video, asking fans to stop being mean and dragging her. The Grammy winner expresses frustration with fans’ demands and emphasizes her need for support as she prepares for a busy year. Despite recent controversies, Cardi and Diggs appear to be solid as she continues to focus on her career and family. Source: https://abc7amarillo.com/news/entertainment/cardi-b-points-out-mean-fans-who-are-dragging-her-relationship-with-stefon-diggs