Beyoncé Officially Becomes a Billionaire, According to Forbes

According to Forbes, Beyoncé’s net worth has officially crossed the one billion dollar mark. The publication credits her wealth to record breaking tours, ownership of her music catalog, and tight control over her business ventures.

For many artists, the Renaissance World Tour would have marked a career peak. Instead, Beyoncé used that momentum to expand her reach even further. The 2023 stadium tour grossed nearly 600 million dollars, making it one of the highest grossing tours in music history.

Rather than slowing down, she followed it with another major pivot in 2024. Her country inspired Cowboy Carter album opened new doors commercially and culturally. That era led to new partnerships, a high profile NFL Christmas Day halftime performance, and the highest grossing concert tour of 2025.

Joining a Very Exclusive Club

Beyoncé is now just the fifth musician confirmed to reach billionaire status. She joins her husband Jay Z, along with Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.

Forbes notes that nearly half of billionaire entertainers reached that milestone within the last three years. This trend highlights how modern touring has become the most powerful revenue engine in music.

The Business Behind the Billion

Much of Beyoncé’s financial success traces back to a pivotal decision in 2010. That year, she founded Parkwood Entertainment and brought nearly every aspect of her career in house.

While Beyoncé has expanded into beauty, fashion, and spirits, Forbes reports that the bulk of her wealth still comes from touring and music ownership. The Cowboy Carter Tour alone reportedly grossed more than 400 million dollars in ticket sales. Merchandise sales added an estimated 50 million dollars more.

Despite her growing fortune, Beyoncé has emphasized that money is not her ultimate goal. In a recent statement, she said no amount of money is worth her peace, reinforcing her focus on family and personal boundaries.

