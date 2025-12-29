Tyler Perry Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tyler Perry is facing a new lawsuit from actor Mario Rodriguez, who alleges years of sexual assault and misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles and seeks at least 77 million dollars in damages from Perry and film distributor Lionsgate.

Rodriguez appeared in Boo A Madea Halloween. In the complaint, he claims Perry subjected him to repeated unwanted sexual advances over several years. The allegations include groping, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.According to the filing, Rodriguez says the encounters occurred at Perry’s Los Angeles home and at other locations. He claims the alleged behavior continued after filming wrapped on the movie.

Perry Denies All Allegations

Perry has denied the accusations through his attorney, Alex Spiro. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Spiro called the lawsuit baseless and described it as a failed attempt to extract money.

Spiro also stated that the same attorney representing Rodriguez previously brought a separate case against Perry that did not succeed. He said the new lawsuit relies on allegations dating back more than a decade.

At this time, Perry has not been charged with any crime. The case remains a civil lawsuit, and no court rulings have been made.

Lawsuit Follows Previous Claims



This marks the second lawsuit accusing Perry of abusing power in Hollywood. Earlier this year, actor Derek Dixon filed a separate lawsuit alleging inappropriate physical contact. That case is also ongoing.

Rodriguez’s lawsuit further accuses Lionsgate of ignoring or failing to address alleged misconduct connected to the production. Lionsgate has not publicly commented on the claims as of this writing.





The lawsuit is in its early stages. Both sides are expected to present evidence and arguments through the legal process. As with all civil cases, allegations remain unproven unless established in court.

This story will continue to develop as more information becomes available.