Mariah Carey Hits 100 Weeks at No. 1 with Christmas Classic

Mariah Carey Rewrites Billboard History

Mariah Carey continues to prove her staying power. Her iconic holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, adding yet another historic milestone to her legendary career.

With its latest run at number one, the song has now spent 21 weeks total at the top spot. That makes it the longest running number one song of Mariah Carey’s career, surpassing classics like One Sweet Day and We Belong Together in total weeks at the peak.

A Record That Puts Mariah in Rare Company

More importantly, this latest achievement brings Mariah Carey’s career total to 100 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. That milestone places her ahead of Elvis Presley and second only to The Beatles in total time spent at the top of the chart.

No other solo artist has dominated the Hot 100 for as long. This record cements Mariah’s status not just as a holiday favorite, but as one of the most successful chart performers in music history.

Why the Song Keeps Coming Back

Every December, All I Want for Christmas Is You surges thanks to streaming, radio airplay, and cultural nostalgia. As the holiday season approaches, the song consistently outperforms newer releases, proving its lasting appeal across generations.

Industry experts say the record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. With streaming continuing to grow and holiday playlists dominating platforms each year, Mariah’s chart reign shows no signs of slowing down.

At this point, the Queen of Christmas is not just a seasonal tradition. She is a chart force that resets the scoreboard every winter.

Source

Forbes

