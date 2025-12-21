Source: 2020 Soul Train Awards/Haley Powers

Tisha Campbell on Dating Lenny Kravitz

Tisha Campbell recently revealed on Sherri Shepherd’s show that she dated Lenny Kravitz when they were teenagers. This isn’t the first time she has shared this story, as she previously mentioned it during a conversation with Jennifer Hudson. Kravitz also confirmed their relationship in his memoir, praising Campbell’s singing voice and personality. Campbell reflected on her dating experiences, mentioning that she has never been on a proper date and jokingly shared that her friend said people just want to date her character Gina from the show “Martin.” Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/tisha-campbell-dating-lenny-kravitz-literal-teenagers