IMPD: Gun Violence Dropped in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows that gun violence in the city was down this year.

The IMPD Criminal Investigations Division (CID) said it solved more than 47% of its homicide cases in 2025 and over 80% of overall cases from previous years.

Head of the CID Deputy Chief Kendale Adams told WISH-TV this week that those numbers are the best marks he’s seen since leading the group. He’s also encouraged by the fall in the number of shootings happening around Indianapolis.

“We’ve seen our numbers of shootings go down, both fatal and non-fatal,” Adams said.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The city has seen nearly 100 fewer victims of non-fatal shootings this year compared to 2024. IMPD also said they have solved 31% of non-fatal shootings.

There is no time to take a victory lap. Adams said the same type of work must continue into 2026.

“We’re not planting a flag,” he said. “There’s still far too many people shot, either injured or killed in our community, and we’ll go into 2026 focused on the things that are working.”

Despite the challenges law enforcement agencies face with staffing shortages, Adams said the homicide unit has the appropriate number of people on it, working to reduce crime and solve more cases.

“It’s the one unit where we have an FBI national standard that a detective should have no more than four to six cases, an active homicide detective,” said Adams.

Adams thanked the public for their assistance in numerous cases involving conflict and firearms. The almost 7,000 crime stopper tips they received this year have resulted in nearly 150 arrests.

“They continue to answer the call, they continue to tell us information, and I look for 2026 to be much of the same,” Adams said about the community.

The CID is made up of five branches: Homicide, Robbery, Sex Offenses, Financial Crimes, and Organized Crime.

IMPD: Gun Violence Dropped in 2025 was originally published on wibc.com