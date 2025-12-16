Source: Beyonce / Beyonce.com

Beyonce achieves major music milestone post ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour topped Billboard’s 2025 year-end touring report, earning $407.6 million from 32 shows and drawing 1.6 million attendees. The tour, which followed a residency-style format across nine cities, is now the highest-grossing country tour ever recorded. Beyoncé’s achievement places her among a select group of artists with multiple tours surpassing the $400 million mark, making her the first American act to achieve this twice. Additionally, her Los Angeles run at the SoFi Stadium was the biggest reported single-venue engagement of the year and the highest-grossing single-venue engagement in history by a female artist. Source: https://www.femalefirst.co.uk/music/musicnews/beyonces-cowboy-carter-tour-crowned-highest-earning-solo-tour-year-1434595.html