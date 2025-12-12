Source: Live Nation/General

Chris Brown Sets New RIAA Milestone, Overtaking Michael Jackson in U.S. Sales

Chris Brown has surpassed Michael Jackson to become the best-selling Black male vocalist in RIAA history, with U.S. sales totaling 163 million units. Recent RIAA updates show Brown ahead of Jackson’s 158.5 million units, driven by streaming influence. Despite this achievement, Jackson remains the top-selling artist worldwide, with over 1 billion records sold. Jackson’s “Thriller” recently re-entered the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10, marking his sixth decade with top-10 entries and surpassing the chart longevity of other hits like “Billie Jean” and “Beat It.” Source: https://eurweb.com/chris-brown-surpasses-michael-jackson-riaa-sales/