Monica & Mariah the Scientist Perform “Burning Blue” Live

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Monica Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Mariah the Scientist for “Burning Blue” in Atlanta

R&B fans in Atlanta got a special moment this week when Monica brought out Mariah the Scientist during her stop on The Boy Is Mine Tour.

The crowd exploded when Mariah walked on stage to perform her hit “Burning Blue,” marking one of the standout collaborations of the tour so far.

Monica, known for delivering timeless vocals and unforgettable live moments, has been treating fans city to city but this hometown stop hit different.

Mariah’s smooth tone blended effortlessly with Monica’s signature sound, creating a performance that had social media buzzing within minutes.

Clips of the surprise guest appearance have already gone viral, with fans praising both artists for the chemistry, energy, and the unexpected pairing of two powerhouse R&B voices from different eras.

As The Boy Is Mine Tour continues, fans across the country are wondering who Monica might bring out next. One thing’s for sure: Atlanta just set the bar high.

Stay tapped in for more R&B updates and tour moments from 106.7 WTLC.

