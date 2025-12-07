Source: Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty / Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

50 Cent Considers Diddy His ‘Favorite Villain’

Rapper 50 Cent recently gave a backhanded compliment to his longtime rival Diddy during an interview on MS Now’s The Beat With Ari Melber. Despite their history of trolling each other, 50 Cent chose Diddy as his favorite villain when asked about his heroes and villains. He denied having any beef with Diddy and mentioned that he had even hired Diddy’s sons for different projects. 50 Cent clarified that his past jabs at Diddy were not personal and were more about feeling uncomfortable with Diddy’s actions. Comedian Marlon Wayans shared his thoughts on the controversial “The Reckoning” documentary. Wayans suggested that the narrative presented in the docuseries may not necessarily be true, emphasizing the power of storytelling. He also warned 50 Cent, the executive producer of the documentary, about the potential consequences of his actions, highlighting the concept of karma. The discussion sparked debate among fans, with some supporting Wayans’ perspective on the situation. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/50-cent-considers-diddy-his-favorite-villain Source: https://atlantablackstar.com/2025/12/05/marlon-wayans-warns-50-cent-after-diddy-documentary/