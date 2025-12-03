Tamar Braxton Responds to Viral Allegations

Tamar Braxton is speaking through her legal team after a viral accusation resurfaced online. Social media lit up when blogger Funky Dineva shared a detailed story involving Tamar and Mendeecees Harris. His livestream claimed that he witnessed Tamar and Mendeecees getting close in ways that concerned him. He described an alleged Uber ride, a late night encounter and a situation that unfolded at Tamar’s home.

Tamar and her lawyers state that none of this is true. They released a firm statement saying the claims have no basis in fact. Tamar says she will not argue the matter online. Instead, she is handing everything over to her attorneys.

What Sparked the Firestorm

During his livestream, Funky Dineva said he saw Tamar and Mendeecees behave inappropriately while Mendeecees is still married to Yandy Smith Harris. He claimed he had firsthand knowledge of what happened. He also said he would share more if Tamar pushed back.

The accusations spread quickly because Tamar and Funky Dineva have a long history of tension. Fans immediately joined the conversation. Many questioned the timing and the motive. Some questioned the details. Others wanted Tamar to respond.

Tamar’s Legal Team Responds

Her attorney issued a clear statement. The story is false. It is harmful. It requires immediate legal attention. Tamar reposted the message and made it clear that she will protect her name. She also said she would not debate the allegations publicly. That choice is consistent with her focus on peace and boundaries during recent months.

Her attorney also emphasized that accusations of this nature should not be taken lightly. They stated that false narratives can damage reputations and careers. They will address the matter through the legal system.

What Happens Next

Funky Dineva hinted that he has more to share. Tamar’s team made it clear that they are ready to take legal action. Fans are watching closely to see if the situation escalates. As of now, there is no evidence supporting the allegation. Nothing has been confirmed by anyone involved, and Mendeecees has not commented.

Tamar remains focused on her work and her personal journey. Her response aims to close the door on a rumor before it grows any larger.