The TSA’s New Confirm.ID Fee: What to Know Before February 1

A New Change at Airport Security

The TSA has announced a major update for travelers who still do not have a REAL ID. Beginning February 1, passengers without a REAL ID or passport will need to use a new verification system called Confirm.ID. The process comes with a $45 fee. TSA says the charge supports the technology and staff needed to review documents outside the standard ID requirements.

Only a small portion of travelers are expected to use this option. Current estimates show that about six percent of U.S. airline passengers will need the alternative system. Even so, the new fee is a real consideration for anyone who has not updated their ID.

How the Confirm.ID System Works

Travelers can complete Confirm.ID online before the day of travel. You upload your documents through a TSA portal and receive a receipt. This receipt is valid for ten days from the start of your trip. It covers all flights during that window.

If you choose not to upload anything in advance, you can still use Confirm.ID at the airport. TSA warns that the in-person process may take ten to thirty minutes. The time depends on the lines and the complexity of the verification.

Verification Is Not Guaranteed

The fee does not guarantee that TSA will approve you for travel. If the agency cannot verify your identity through the available documents, they may deny boarding. The system is designed to help, but it still follows federal requirements for security.

TSA continues to recommend using a REAL ID, passport, Global Entry card or another federal photo ID. These options offer the fastest and most reliable way through screening. Regulations may shift, so the agency also encourages travelers to check its website for updates as the February deadline approaches.