The Fix: Todd Tucker Seeks Custody and Challenges Prenup

Todd Tucker Requests Primary Custody

New court filings show a major shift in the Kandi Burruss divorce. Todd Tucker is asking for primary physical custody of their children, Ace, 9, and Blaze, 6. He says the kids have been living with him in Georgia while Burruss works out of state. Tucker believes this arrangement will continue for several months.

He also notes that Burruss is a loving and capable parent. Still, he wants primary physical custody and joint legal custody. If they cannot reach an agreement, he will request full decision making authority. The filing suggests he wants a more stable structure in place as the divorce moves forward.

The Prenuptial Agreement Is Under Review

Another major piece of the case involves their 2014 prenuptial agreement. Tucker claims he signed it under pressure just before the wedding. He says he did not have proper legal support at the time. He also states that his negotiating team was not included.

Because of this, he argues the document may not be valid. If the court agrees, he plans to request a full division of assets. He may also seek alimony. The challenge raises new questions about how their finances will be handled.

The State of Their Relationship Today

Kandi Burruss recently shared that the breakup had been building for a while. She and Tucker were married for 11 years. Despite the tension in court, they have shown a united front for their children. They celebrated their daughter’s birthday and Thanksgiving together. Both also have older children from previous relationships.

Their public tone remains calm, but the filings show real distance behind the scenes. The custody request and the prenup challenge signal that both issues will shape the next phase of the Kandi Burruss divorce.

The case is still developing. The court will review the custody request and the arguments around the prenup. Both parents say they want a peaceful resolution. The legal process will determine how close they can get to that goal.

For now, the Kandi Burruss divorce continues to evolve. This chapter focuses on custody, finances and the future of their family. More updates will follow as the case moves forward.