Can you guess Americans’ most-used social media site?

A recent survey by Pew Research Center revealed that YouTube is the most-visited social media site in the U.S., with 84% of adults reporting they have used the platform. Facebook follows closely behind with 71% of adults using it. The survey also showed that younger adults prefer platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Reddit over Facebook. Smaller social media sites like Meta’s Threads, Bluesky, and Truth Social also garnered some adult users, according to the survey. Source: https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5625667-can-you-guess-americans-most-used-social-media-site-its-not-facebook-ig-or-tiktok/