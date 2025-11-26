Best Thanksgiving Pies Worth Skipping Dinner

This Thanksgiving, dessert is stepping into the spotlight in a way we have not seen in years. The New York

Times recently rounded up six pies that are so rich, so creative and so full of flavor that you may find

yourself forgetting the turkey altogether. These are the best Thanksgiving pies for anyone who believes

dessert sets the tone for the holiday table.

At the top of the list are the classics with a twist. The apple and cream pie brings a silky layer that turns

the traditional apple filling into something altogether more decadent. It is the kind of dessert that feels

like comfort and celebration at the same time. Then there is the chocolate espresso pie, a bold and deep

flavored dessert made for people who love a little sophistication with their sweetness. It combines

smooth chocolate with a hint of espresso to create a pie that stands on its own.

For those who love a fruit forward dessert, the honeyed cranberry pie offers the perfect balance of

sweetness and tartness. It is visually stunning and has a brightness that cuts through the heavier dishes

on the table. It is also one of the most talked about pies on the list because of how well it pairs with

simple whipped cream.

The New York Times collection also highlights a range of textures and flavors. From creamy bases to

crisp crusts and warm spices, each pie brings a moment of surprise. These are the best Thanksgiving

pies for home cooks who want something memorable without stepping too far away from tradition.

Dessert lovers know the truth. The pie table is often where the real competition begins. Whether you are

hosting or simply trying to impress your family with something new, these recipes are designed to deliver.

They offer creativity, comfort and a reason to walk into dinner knowing you are saving room for the good part.