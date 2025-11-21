Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 2X in Wednesday night’s drawing.

That person bought the $100,000 winning ticket at Museum Shell on North Illinois Street in Indianapolis.

The winning numbers for Wednesday are 10-31-49-51-68 with a Powerball of 19 and a Power Play of 2X.

The Powerball jackpot for this coming Saturday is an estimated $629 million.

$100K Powerball Ticket Sold in Indianapolis for Wednesday’s Drawing was originally published on wibc.com