$100K Powerball Ticket Sold in Indianapolis for Wednesday's Drawing

Published on November 20, 2025

Hoosier Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 2X in Wednesday night’s drawing.

That person bought the $100,000 winning ticket at Museum Shell on North Illinois Street in Indianapolis.

The winning numbers for Wednesday are 10-31-49-51-68 with a Powerball of 19 and a Power Play of 2X.

The Powerball jackpot for this coming Saturday is an estimated $629 million.

