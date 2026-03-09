Source: Inspire Her 2026 / Inspire Her 2026

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Celebrating the Women Who Move Indianapolis Forward

Radio One Indianapolis

Every March, Radio One Indianapolis proudly celebrates Women’s History Month by recognizing the incredible women who are shaping our community through leadership, innovation, service, and impact.

Through our annual Inspire HER initiative, we spotlight women across Indianapolis who are making a difference in business, education, healthcare, public service, entrepreneurship, arts, media, and community development.

These women represent the strength, resilience, creativity, and leadership that continue to shape the future of our city.

Throughout the month, WTLC, Hot 100.9, and Praise Indy will highlight inspiring women across our platforms through special on-air features, digital stories, and community spotlights.

Join us as we celebrate the women who are helping move Indianapolis forward.