Johnson County drug raid leads to more than two dozen arrests

JOHNSON COUNTY — A drug sweep in Johnson County targeted 32 people Wednesday morning, leading to more than two dozen arrests.

Agencies across the county and in Marion County helped arrest 26 of those suspects.

Fentanyl, meth and cocaine are just some of the drugs seized in the multi-agency raid. Johnson County officials are sending a clear message that they will not tolerate dealers.

“What we’re dealing with in Johnson County is street-level dealers,” said Megan Smither, Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor.

A lineup of 32 women and men in total was plastered on the wall, showcasing the suspects arrested during the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office multi-agency raid.

The suspects aren’t considered drug lords, but Deputy Prosecutor Megan Smither said the arrests make the community safer.

“A lot of times it’s smaller amounts. A couple of grams here and a couple of grams there, but those are the people that are affecting our community the most because those are the ones that are dealing to the people in our community and dealing to one-on-one,” she said.

“Until you show up at a house and find a dead child. these low-level dealers are getting drugs from somewhere,” said Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran Sr.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said drugs are a main reason behind his jail population, including repeat offenders.

“Fentanyl, coke, methamphetamine. They’re big. They’re making a comeback, a big comeback on cocaine. Fentanyl’s been around for just a little bit, but it’s also taking lives. Those are the drugs that we’re seeing a lot of in Johnson County,” he said.

A fentanyl arrest was made around the corner from Daniel Bluck’s home.

“Literally right across the street from me,” said Bluck.

He credits law enforcement for getting drugs off the streets

