Rihanna Brands: A Billion-Dollar Success Story
Rihanna Becomes First Black Woman To Build Two Billion Dollar Brands
Rihanna Becomes First Black Woman To Build Two Billion Dollar Brands
Rihanna has made history as the first Black woman to create two billion-dollar brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, with a combined value exceeding $3 billion. Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, disrupted the beauty industry by offering inclusive products and generated millions in revenue within weeks of its debut. Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand launched in 2018, also gained rapid success for its inclusive approach. Rihanna’s stake in both brands is valued at $1.7 billion, and she earns between $40 million and $80 million annually from her beauty businesses. Her success continues to grow with the expansion of Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair. Source: https://www.therichest.com/rihanna-becomes-first-black-woman-to-build-two-billion-dollar-brands