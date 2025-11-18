Source: Dennis Leupold / Dennis Leupold for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna Becomes First Black Woman To Build Two Billion Dollar Brands

Rihanna has made history as the first Black woman to create two billion-dollar brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, with a combined value exceeding $3 billion. Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, disrupted the beauty industry by offering inclusive products and generated millions in revenue within weeks of its debut. Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand launched in 2018, also gained rapid success for its inclusive approach. Rihanna’s stake in both brands is valued at $1.7 billion, and she earns between $40 million and $80 million annually from her beauty businesses. Her success continues to grow with the expansion of Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair. Source: https://www.therichest.com/rihanna-becomes-first-black-woman-to-build-two-billion-dollar-brands