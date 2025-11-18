Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Mariah Carey Releases “Merry Christmas II You” on Vinyl & More

Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, is celebrating the holiday season with a Christmas Time in Vegas residency, a limited edition vinyl release of her 2010 album “Merry Christmas II You,” and holiday-themed merchandise. Her iconic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, and she has kicked off the season with her annual “It’s Time” video. Mariah will be performing at her Christmas Time in Vegas residency from November 28 to December 13, and has launched a holiday collection with Amazon Music featuring festive merchandise. This year marks a significant milestone for Mariah, with the 15th anniversary of “Merry Christmas II You” and the release of her 16th studio album “Here For It All.” Source: https://news.theurbanmusicscene.com/2025/11/mariah-carey-releases-merry-christmas-ii-you-on-vinyl-and-more