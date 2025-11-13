Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Release Date Update

The Sean Combs Release Date Update

Federal prison records show that the Sean Combs release date has been officially moved, time in custody. Combs, who is serving a sentence related to prostitution charges, was initially scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028. Updated documentation now lists his expected release as June 4,2028. Officials have not offered a public explanation for the change.

The adjustment follows a string of reported rule violations during Combs’s incarceration. The most recent allegation involves a three way phone call that was flagged in internal prison reports. According to CBS News, federal guidelines do not permit inmates to participate in calls that include more than one outside party. The incident prompted additional internal review.Combs’s team disputes any claim of misconduct.

A spokesperson stated that the call was initiated by anattorney and should be covered under attorney client privilege. The spokesperson also confirmed that Combs is enrolled in a drug treatment program and works in the chapel library.

Combs has been incarcerated since September 2024 after being convicted of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. Additional charges that included sex trafficking and racketeering resulted in acquittal. After his sentencing in October, Combs’s attorneys argued that the judge exceeded proper limits and announced their intention to file an appeal. Combs is currently housed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The facility is a medium security federal institution where he will remain while his legal team prepares the next phase of the appealsprocess. The revised release date indicates that the case continues to develop, and further updates may follow as the court proceedings move forward.