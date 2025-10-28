Source: Getty/WENN

Nia Long gets ‘so emotional’ when reflecting on playing Katherine Jackson in ‘Michael’ biopic

Nia Long reflects on portraying Katherine Jackson in the upcoming “Michael” biopic, emphasizing the matriarch’s grace and strength. Long, who has yet to meet Jackson, draws inspiration from her own mother’s connection to the Jackson family and her encounter with Michael Jackson. The actress admires Katherine’s silent strength and hopes to embody her grace in the film.

“I get so emotional,” she told People magazine when she thinks about it.

“I know what it is to be a mother,” said the mom of two sons, Kez, 12, and Massai, 23. “But I don’t know what it is to raise a superstar.”

“Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, is set to premiere on April 24, with Long portraying the iconic matriarch. Source: https://thegrio.com/2025/10/20/nia-long-gets-so-emotional-when-reflecting-on-playing-katherine-jackson-in-michael-biopic/