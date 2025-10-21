Listen Live
Entertainment

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Kehlani just gave fans the sweetest music news of the week. In a new Billboard interview — led by her daughter, Adeya — the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that her next studio album is officially set to arrive in 2026.

The heart-melting conversation shows a softer side of Kehlani as her daughter takes over the interviewer role, asking the questions everyone’s been wondering.

When Adeya asked if her mom was working on new music, Kehlani smiled and confirmed, “You know I’m working on a new album, girl — it’s coming next year.”

The moment instantly went viral, reminding fans why Kehlani continues to be one of the most authentic voices in R&B.

Following the emotional ride of her last project, Crash, this new era seems poised to blend personal storytelling, motherhood, and healing in a fresh way.

If the “Folded” era is any indication, Kehlani’s next chapter will be soulful, self-reflective, and full of intention.

RELATED: Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Mario Speaks Out After Viral Cameraman Incident at Big Fresno Fair

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Crime Scene
Local

Woman allegedly kills man who honked at her on Indy’s west side

Pop Culture

With D’Angelo, God Was Always In The Room

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close