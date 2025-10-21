SNAP Benefits in Indiana Threatened by Federal Shutdown

Thousands of Hoosiers could go without food assistance next month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service says the ongoing federal government shutdown has halted funding for SNAP benefits in Indiana and across the country.

In a letter sent to leaders in every state, officials said that if the shutdown continues, there will be no money to pay November SNAP benefits for about 42 million Americans. That includes roughly 600,000 Hoosiers, or ten percent of Indiana’s population.

The agency directed states to hold off on sending their November payment files to EBT vendors until further notice. The USDA confirmed that the contingency fund used to keep SNAP running through October is now nearly empty.

Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, said her organization is preparing for a possible surge in demand at food banks. She explained that missed paychecks and paused SNAP benefits could lead more families to turn to local pantries for help.

“This is not a normal moment,” Bryant said. “It’s going to take all of us — lawmakers, local businesses, and community organizations — to make sure every Hoosier has food on the table.”

Bryant noted that Indiana’s benefits usually start processing around the fifth of each month, which gives a small buffer. Still, that grace period won’t last long if the shutdown continues.

SNAP, also known as food stamps, helps families supplement their monthly grocery budgets. In Indiana, eligibility depends on income and household size. A single person making more than $1,632 per month does not qualify, while a family of four must earn less than $3,380 per month.

Indiana’s limits are lower than in many other states. Many adults aged 18 to 54 without dependents can only receive SNAP for three months within three years.

According to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, about 130,806 Marion County residents received SNAP benefits in March 2025. That totaled nearly $26 million in aid, with the average person receiving $206.32 that month.

If the shutdown continues, many Hoosiers could face severe food insecurity in the weeks ahead. Bryant says communities must stay alert and look out for one another.

As the holidays approach, this uncertainty serves as a reminder that hunger is not just a number — it is a reality for many families across Indiana.

Source: 13News / WTHR