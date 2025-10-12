Source: Instagram/NBC UNIVERSAL

Tamar Braxton on repairing friendship with Tamera Mowry: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Tamar Braxton recently opened up about repairing her relationship with former coworker Tamera Mowry, expressing hope for reconciliation with other women from ‘The Real’. The two seemed to have moved past their differences with a love-filled Instagram exchange, and Braxton is optimistic about rekindling friendships. The Real host Adrienne Houghton also shared an emotional video of her reuniting with Mowry, showcasing their enduring bond. Braxton is crossing her fingers for a positive outcome in rebuilding connections with her former colleagues. Source: https://www.aol.com/tamar-braxton-repairing-friendship-tamera-180000922.html#!