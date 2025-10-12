Listen Live
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Reconciles with Tamera Mowry

Tamar Braxton on repairing friendship with Tamera Mowry: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Published on October 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Instagram/NBC UNIVERSAL

Tamar Braxton on repairing friendship with Tamera Mowry: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Tamar Braxton recently opened up about repairing her relationship with former coworker Tamera Mowry, expressing hope for reconciliation with other women from ‘The Real’. The two seemed to have moved past their differences with a love-filled Instagram exchange, and Braxton is optimistic about rekindling friendships. The Real host Adrienne Houghton also shared an emotional video of her reuniting with Mowry, showcasing their enduring bond. Braxton is crossing her fingers for a positive outcome in rebuilding connections with her former colleagues. Source: https://www.aol.com/tamar-braxton-repairing-friendship-tamera-180000922.html#!

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

Local

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close