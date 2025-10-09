Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Fear Not, Salt-N-Pepa Will Be at Their Rock Hall Induction

Salt-N-Pepa will be honored with a musical influence award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with DJ Spinderella rejoining the group. The trio has reconciled after Spinderella’s departure in 2019. Salt-N-Pepa is excited about the recognition and proud of their impact on music. Back in 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys, the first female rappers to enjoy the honor. The group has inspired five decades of female MCs – MC Lyte said, “There’s no way that I can say that I wasn’t influenced by Salt-N-Pepa.” Their undeniably provocative, fresh style and worldwide commercial success broke ground for women in rap.

They are considering touring with Janet Jackson and releasing new music in the future. Salt has released a solo single and plans to launch a podcast and album next year. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/salt-n-pepa-rock-hall-induction-interview-1236084765/