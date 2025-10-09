Listen Live
Music

Fear Not, Salt-N-Pepa Will Be at Their Rock Hall Induction

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SWV and Salt n Pepa
Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Fear Not, Salt-N-Pepa Will Be at Their Rock Hall Induction

Salt-N-Pepa will be honored with a musical influence award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with DJ Spinderella rejoining the group. The trio has reconciled after Spinderella’s departure in 2019. Salt-N-Pepa is excited about the recognition and proud of their impact on music. Back in 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys, the first female rappers to enjoy the honor.  The group has inspired five decades of female MCs – MC Lyte said, “There’s no way that I can say that I wasn’t influenced by Salt-N-Pepa.” Their undeniably provocative, fresh style and worldwide commercial success broke ground for women in rap.

They are considering touring with Janet Jackson and releasing new music in the future. Salt has released a solo single and plans to launch a podcast and album next year. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/salt-n-pepa-rock-hall-induction-interview-1236084765/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Kamala Harris
Entertainment

Madame Kamala Shakes Up SNL with Surprise Cameo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close